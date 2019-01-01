Our Parishes need our help.
During this unprecedented time of uncertainly as we grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to support our priests and our Parishes so they can continue to be the Centers of Hope and provide pastoral and sacramental care for our people for many generations to come.
That’s why the Diocese of Kalamazoo has established the special “Forward in Faith” Parish Support Fund, so you have an easily accessible way to lend your financial assistance.
Thank you for making a gift online today! Your gift will be credited and distributed directly to your specified Parish.
The Forward in Faith: Parish Support Fund is a special fund established by the Diocese of Kalamazoo to generate immediate funding to provide financial relief for parishes during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.
The Parish Support Fund is designed for those parishioners who are not currently using an online giving method to direct monies to their Parish. If you are currently enrolled in online giving with your Parish, or are mailing your weekly contribution envelope, you should continue to use that option.
You will receive a confirmation of your gift at the time of your donation. You should retain this for your records.
You are able to designate one Parish per donation. If you wish to support multiple Parishes, then you are required to make multiple donations.
Gifts specified to the Diocese will be used to help provide direct assistance to Parishes requesting it.
Yes, we are grateful for your generous support.